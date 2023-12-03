He Doesn’t Support His Wife Going Away On A Work Trip Because He’d Be Left Caring For Their Three Kids By Himself, And His Wife Accused Him Of Being Controlling And Unsupportive Of Her Career

This 36-year-old man’s wife, also 36, is a high school language teacher.

She has the opportunity to travel to another country for two weeks with her students as a study abroad trip.

If his wife goes on this trip, he’ll have to take care of their three children (10, 7, and 5).

Luckily, his parents will be available to come over and help him during these two weeks.

However, he’s completely unsupportive of this idea, and he and his wife have been constantly arguing over it.

“From her perspective, she wants to be a good teacher and build her language program,” he said.

This would be a great chance for her to persuade more students to continue studying the language she teaches instead of pursuing a different language because she’s concerned about declining enrollment in her classes.

A new teacher is going on the trip, and she feels like she should go with them since she is the more experienced teacher.

During their arguments, she asked him to support her and her career decisions.

