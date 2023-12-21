He Put His Daughter In A Private School Since She Was Getting Severely Bullied, But She Hates Wearing A Skirt Every Day And Wants Them To Move Back Home

This man and his family recently had to relocate and move to the south for a new job opportunity. But unfortunately, his daughter, who is just 14, has been having a really rough time at school.

He claimed that the schools in their new area are quite horrible, causing his daughter to get severely bullied at one of the public schools.

“And the teachers brushed it off, saying my daughter should learn to defend herself,” he recalled.

The teachers at that specific public school also weren’t very good at educating the students. So, his daughter began to perform badly when it came to schoolwork.

That’s why he and his wife pulled their daughter out of that first public school and tried a few other schools. But, sadly, nothing changed, and his daughter continued to struggle.

At that point, he and his wife decided to look into a private school.

“We visited it, and it had one of the best scores in the city with a zero-tolerance policy for bullying,” he explained.

There was just one problem: there was a strict dress code requiring all girls to wear skirts as part of their uniform every day.

Now, his daughter is what he calls a “tomboy” and absolutely hates wearing dresses and skirts.

