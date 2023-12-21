Her Boyfriend Got Her A Book Of Photos Featuring Him On A Solo Vacation For Christmas

Since 2019, this 23-year-old girl has been with her 27-year-old boyfriend, but it’s looking like their relationship might not make it to the New Year because he gives her terrible presents.

When they celebrated their first Christmas together, she thoughtfully picked out an Alexa and several accessories to help turn his apartment into a smart home.

Then, he ended up moving to a new apartment around his birthday, so she purchased new silverware, a toaster, and a microwave for him.

This year for her boyfriend’s birthday, she spent a lot more money than she wanted to on an at-home golf set after her boyfriend got really into the sport.

She was thrilled to gift him something that meant so much to him, so the money really didn’t matter to her.

Now, if we examine her boyfriend’s gift-giving track record, it does not align with how generous she has been.

For their first Christmas, her boyfriend gave her the money he owed her, along with some video game. When it was time for her birthday, he purchased her a second video game.

Her birthday and Christmas are on the same day, and for Christmas this year, she purchased a signed football from her boyfriend’s favorite NFL team.

Her boyfriend mentioned to her that he got her a Christmas present that was so good she would have to prevent herself from sobbing.

