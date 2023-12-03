Her Brother And His Girlfriend Want To Celebrate Her Birthday On A Different Day This Year Because She Was Born On Christmas, And They Already Planned To Announce They’re Expecting A Baby

I’ve always felt bad for people who were born on Christmas and actually celebrate the holiday with their family. It must feel really easy to get overshadowed and ignored as the birthday person amidst all the holiday hoopla.

One woman’s family has always been great about celebrating her Christmas birthday along with the holiday, but this year, she’s caught up in drama because her brother’s girlfriend asked if they could celebrate her birthday on a different day this year.

She’s 24-years-old, and her birthday is Christmas Day.

“When I was little, my parents established that I would open my birthday gifts on Christmas, on my birthday, either before or after the Christmas gifts she explained.

“They didn’t want me to feel lesser and miss out on a birthday present by combining it with a Christmas present. I’ve always appreciated that.”

This year, her family has started making plans for their upcoming Christmas celebrations, including her 27-year-old brother and his 29-year-old girlfriend, who will be flying into town for the holiday.

Everyone in her family is in a text group chat, and they’ve been exchanging a lot of texts about their plans for Christmas Day. At one point, her mom asked her in the chat if she wanted to open her birthday presents and celebrate before or after they exchanged Christmas presents, and she said she didn’t care.

Then, a few days later, everything started going downhill.

“Two or three days later, my brother asked me if we could do my birthday presents another time,” she recalled.

