Her Friend Tried Her Wedding Dress On, Got Lipstick Stains On It, Altered It Without Her Permission, And Posted The Photos All Over Social Media

This young woman is getting married soon, and her dream dress comes from a designer based in New York City.

She doesn’t live remotely close to NYC, so her only way to get this specific wedding dress was to go through a retailer local to her.

This meant she would have to pay $2,400 for the dress, plus more for her alterations. Somehow, she managed to find the exact dress she wanted in her size on a website, and it was brand new.

Apparently, the woman who owned the wedding dress sadly had to cancel her own wedding, so she was selling the dress for $900 in New York City through a website.

Now, her friend S was in New York City when she found the dress online, and S said she was happy to pick up the dress and bring it home for her, as they live in the same place.

She was thrilled and appreciative that S offered to go get the dress for her. She agreed to reimburse S for the cost of the dress, as well as her Uber rides to and from the location of the dress.

She also planned on surprising S with $100 on top of everything to really show her how grateful she was.

“However, my joy turned to shock/horror/dismay/disbelief when I saw S’s Instagram story showcasing her trying on MY wedding dress,” she explained.

“I called her out for it, telling her I wasn’t happy she not only tried it without my permission but posted it for the public to see. She didn’t take it down even after a conversation we had about this.”

