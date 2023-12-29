Her Husband Has Put On Over 30 Pounds Over The Last Three Months, So When He Went To Take A Massive Slice Of Cake On Her Birthday, She Asked If He Really Needed It And He Got Upset

This woman and her husband met when they both spent a lot of time working out at the gym. Throughout their entire relationship, they had an agreement that if either of them noticed changes in the other person’s weight or exercise habits, they would check in with one another.

Both of them agreed to this because they wanted to support each other and make sure that they were aware of any signs that the other person could be having a difficult time with their mental health. This included paying attention to if either of them gained weight.

When they had these discussions, they both assured one another that weight gain wouldn’t make them any less attracted to each other.

The only reason they wanted to have the possibility of these check-ins was to offer support if they were going through emotional issues and needed help.

On a couple of occasions over the last few years, her husband has asked her if she was doing okay because she was indulging in more desserts at that point, and she told him that she was eating more desserts because she was stressed out. She appreciated that he was checking in to see if there was anything she was struggling with.

“My husband and I have had a very stressful year, including both of us losing our jobs, him having an affair, moving out of state when we didn’t want to, and having a baby,” she said.

Over the course of three months, her husband has gained more than 30 pounds. So, she’s been having conversations with him to find out how he was doing.

He told her that he’s been eating more due to stress, and he’s unhappy with how much weight he’s gained.

Since her husband has continuously exercised a lot, his weight gain wasn’t as dramatic as it could have been, considering how much more he was eating.

