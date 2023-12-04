Her Sister’s Husband Is Divorcing Her, Yet Thinks They Should Have A Baby

This woman has a sister who got married a handful of years ago, and sadly, they recently discovered that her husband has cheated not once but several times.

Her sister instantly separated from her husband and swore there was nothing going on between them, but she figured her sister was lying.

She believed her sister was still seeing her husband, even though she was pretending to stay strong and stay away from him.

Well, her gut instinct was right, and she learned that her sister was sleeping with her husband, though had no interest in getting back together with him.

“My sister has told me this man is also sleeping with multiple other women, and I’ve begged her to stop letting him treat her like a piece of meat,” she explained.

Yes, her sister is still sleeping with her husband, even though he’s hooking up with a bunch of other women at the same time, and she can’t believe it.

Her sister’s relationship with her husband was always toxic, and it’s like now that her sister is finally moving away from him, he’s trying to reel her back in.

She is convinced her sister also still has feelings for her husband, otherwise, why would she do something like this?

Then, a few nights ago, her sister phoned her up to tell her something ludicrous.

