Her Teen Daughter Says She Ruined Her Life For Reporting Her To The School For Bullying

Sometimes, when your child is doing bad things at school, like bullying or failing their classes, you need to take matters into your own hands to put it to a stop.

One woman and her husband recently decided to report their teenage daughter to her school principal after her boyfriend told them she was bullying a kid. Now, she’s accusing them of ruining her social life.

She and her husband are 38 and have three kids. Their eldest is their 13-year-old daughter, Kyrstiana.

She has a 13-year-old boyfriend named Colden, who goes to the same school as her. Colden is a great guy and has a really easy time talking to her and her husband about anything he may need advice on. He plays sports and is an A student.

Something else she and her husband admire about Colden is that he and his friends aren’t afraid to call someone or each other out when they’re doing something wrong or hurtful.

The other night, she and her husband were sitting on their porch while Colden and Kyrstiana were hanging out in her room.

Suddenly, Colden stormed out their front door and started angrily walking away. Concerned, they called him back in since he was clearly distraught and wasn’t dressed warm enough to walk home.

When they finally got Colden to return to their house, they offered him a cup of hot cocoa, and he opened up about what was bothering him. What he said shocked them.

“He told us that there was this boy in their grade who Colden found out that Kyrstiana was bullying,” she recalled.

