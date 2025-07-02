His Wife’s Been Neglecting Their Kids And Marriage Ever Since She Got A Job

This 31-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife tied the knot five years ago and share two young kids. But he believes that ever since she got a new job, she’s been neglecting their children and their marriage, and he’s finally had enough.

For some background, he works as an engine tech; meanwhile, his wife got a new position working as a barber in a “better” shop in their city around a year ago.

He also understands that all jobs come with their fair share of stress and issues, which is why he tried to support his wife as much as possible by taking care of the house and their two kids, who are 3 and 2 years old.

“But after a year of her working, I feel she doesn’t respect my work or my time,” he admitted.

His wife’s work apparently always comes first, ahead of both him and their children. So, whenever their kids are sick or need something, he’s the one forced to leave work early. Not to mention, his wife has begun spending nearly all of her free time with her coworkers.

And when his wife is actually home, she doesn’t really spend any quality time with their little ones. Rather, she just scrolls on her phone for a couple of hours while sitting next to them before putting them to sleep.

According to him, this is just the tip of the iceberg, though, because his wife has also developed a “snob” attitude that’s ruining their romantic relationship.

She thinks that her job is more important and harder than his, which he disagrees with. In fact, he pointed out how his wife claims to attend “work-related” activities that aren’t tied to her job whatsoever.

For instance, she often goes out with her coworkers, yet he isn’t even allowed to plan a hangout with his own friends.

Plus, his wife sometimes lies about how long her shifts truly are and stays with her colleagues later. She’s been prioritizing her appearance, too, and spending most of her money on new clothes lately.

Still, what hurt him the most recently was his wife’s birthday. He and his kids waited up for his wife to return home from work, but she chose to stay at the barber shop from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“With her coworker, she paid for caterer service for them, while her own kids did not even get a piece of cake,” he revealed.

Then, when he tried to confront his wife about it the next day, she simply responded, “It’s my birthday, and I will spend it the way I want to.”

From his perspective, his wife is acting selfish and leaving all of their future plans up to him alone. They’d even intended to take out a loan and buy their own apartment together, but just recently, he discovered his wife had taken out a small loan about six months ago without telling him. So now, she can no longer contribute anything to their apartment.

At the end of the day, he feels disconnected from his wife as well. They haven’t gone on any dates, had any movie nights, or spent any “them” time alone in over a year.

“I feel her coworkers get 100% of her attention and energy. Everything she does revolves around them. I can’t even have a normal discussion with her because she seeks advice in private matters with them rather than me,” he explained.

He’s also tried talking to his wife about all of this, but each time, they wind up fighting. His wife supposedly used manipulation tactics to make him seem like a “lunatic,” and when he suggested that they seek marriage counseling, she accused him of searching for an outside person to “point out her flaws.”

Currently, he’s been keeping their marriage problems a secret from his family and friends for two main reasons. He doesn’t want to badmouth his wife, and he’s also embarrassed about what’s really going on behind closed doors.

Nonetheless, he thinks that it’s only a matter of time until his wife begins cheating on him since she clearly does not respect him as a partner.

“I am honestly fed up, and I feel like a desperate housewife with work. I feel I should end everything,” he vented.

How would you feel in his shoes? Why might his wife be acting like this toward him and their family? What should he do about it?

