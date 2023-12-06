His Dad Has Been Secretly Dating His Girlfriend’s Mom, And Now They’re Making Him Feel Bad That His Girlfriend Is Technically About To Be His Step-Sister

For the last five years, this 23-year-old guy has been dating his 23-year-old girlfriend, and their relationship has been picture-perfect.

He’s completely in love with her, and she feels the same way about him. They even talk about getting married in the future, and his girlfriend is the woman of his dreams.

Now, his dad has met his girlfriend a handful of times, but he really enjoys keeping his personal life to himself.

He is close to his dad, though, and they really have no secrets that they keep from one another. Well, at least, that’s what he thought.

It turns out he was wrong, as a week ago, his dad confessed that he’s actually seeing a woman that he’s going to be marrying.

He had no idea that his dad was in a relationship, especially with a woman that he had never before heard of.

He ended up getting into an argument with his dad, as he was upset that his dad had kept this all hidden from him.

He finally stopped picking the fight after realizing that it’s ok, at least his dad is happy and trying to move on.

“My dad and his new fiancée arranged to have our families meet for the first time and get to know each other,” he explained.

