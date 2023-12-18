His Sister Said She’s Disgusted That He And His Wife Are Choosing IVF Over Adopting

When a couple tries to have a baby and start a family, you can never know exactly what they’re going through to make it happen. Having a baby can be really challenging, and you shouldn’t criticize people for the way they try to start a family.

One man recently had an outburst over his sister, who has been judging him and his wife non-stop for having to try a baby through IVF instead of adopting.

He’s 27 and married to his wife, Ever, who was adopted by her parents when she was little. They’re ready to start a family but have been told by their fertility doctor that they can’t have kids naturally, so using IVF would be the best way to go. For some time now, they’ve been working hard and pushing through the challenges of IVF to have a baby.

His family’s been made aware of him and Ever’s IVF journey, but unfortunately, his 43-year-old sister Jane has not been supportive.

“My sister Jane has been vocally outspoken about her disgust at our decision,” he said.

“She told us that [with] Ever being adopted, she should be thinking of adoption before any form of fertility treatment. She has ranted about how IVF is unethical.”

Jane has told him and Ever that IVF will mess up their future kids. However, she seems to have forgotten that she decided to adopt her kids because, while she was starting her family, she was told by her doctors that IVF wouldn’t work for her.

He tried telling Jane to keep her comments to herself several times, but she wouldn’t stop pestering him and Ever. Eventually, Ever decided to be very vulnerable with Jane and explained why she didn’t want to adopt.

“She told Jane that adoption is not always an ethical option, and while it can be such an amazing thing and bring so much joy to everyone, adoption is nowhere close to perfect,” he recalled.

