His Wife Wants To Buy Land And Move Back To Her Hometown, But He Refuses To Live There, And She’s Angry That He’s Not Being Supportive

Six months ago, this 28-year-old man and his wife, 27, got married. They’ve been living together for a year, and they live close to a big city.

He enjoys large cities, while his wife is more comfortable in small towns. The two of them have always been aware of their different preferences, and they’ve always done their best to compromise throughout their relationship.

Not long ago, completely out of the blue, his wife told him that she was planning to purchase land in her hometown, which was located roughly two and a half hours away from where they’re currently living.

“She has not done much research but knows the area and knows the plot of land is good. So, she’s all-in on buying it (it’s $90,000 for land) and building a home (over time) there as an ‘investment’ for her,” he said.

All of her life, his wife has dreamed of owning land. Unfortunately, this is a problem for him because he wouldn’t ever want to live in his wife’s small hometown. Whenever they visit her hometown, he can’t stand being there.

He’s only able to cope with short visits, and his wife is well aware of this.

“She asked if I wanted to help pay for the land, and I bluntly said that it was her investment and her choice. I don’t want to live there or visit there all the time,” he explained.

At first, his wife was annoyed with this response. She told him that her friends and family still living in her hometown were thrilled about this idea.

In his wife’s view, he’s in the wrong for not being supportive of her taking steps to fulfill her dream. He argued that she hasn’t done enough research yet in relation to the costs.

