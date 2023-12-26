If You’re Searching For A Pup That’ll Be By Your Side For The Long Run, Here Are The Dog Breeds With The Longest Life Spans

Dogs bring lots of love, cuddles, and happy memories in their lifetimes. But the unfortunate truth is that dogs live only a fraction of the years that make up the lifespan of the average human.

We all want our four-legged friends to be in our lives for as long as possible. You can’t predict the age your dog will reach, but some breeds typically live to be older than others.

So, if you’re looking for a long-time pal, check out these breeds with surprising longevity. Most of the dogs on the list are smaller. In general, small dogs live longer than big dogs.

Science shows that larger dogs exert more energy to function, which causes their bodies to wear out and age faster than pint-sized pups.

Chihuahua

Many sources consider chihuahuas to be the longest-living dog breed. They are tiny canines, weighing no more than six pounds, but they have huge personalities.

Unlike other purebreds, chihuahuas don’t have a lot of life-threatening health issues. With regular exercise and a healthy diet, a chihuahua can live between fourteen and sixteen years.

Maltese

The Maltese dog is a small, elegant breed known for its long, white, silky fur. Underneath their all-white coats, these pups have sweet, affectionate, gentle, and playful personalities. They were popular in Ancient Rome and are still favored by many pet parents today. A Maltese dog is expected to live between twelve and fifteen years.

