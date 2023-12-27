On Christmas Day, She Found Out Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her

For the last three years, this 26-year-old woman has been dating her 28-year-old boyfriend, though they have been long-distance for the majority of their relationship.

Lately, they have been talking about getting married, but now that looks like it’s not going to be happening.

She is aware that her boyfriend was quite wild back when he was single and used to get with a lot of girls.

But when they began their relationship, he promised her that was all behind him and in his past. He also noted that he never cheated when he was in a relationship, and she trusted that.

“We started off great, and he was very transparent about who he was meeting and why, and all the other details when he went out, and trust grew over time, such that I stopped needing these details,” she explained.

“Over the past year, things have become incredibly difficult for us, being long-distance. There have been lots of arguments and fights over small things, and sometimes big things, and it just seemed like we have been moving from argument to argument.”

“Because we figured that distance was the problem, I started flying in to visit him more often, so we could at least spend time together.”

Previously, she never had the desire to pick up her boyfriend’s phone and see what he was doing, but that changed back in February when she started to go visit him with more regularity.

She had a gut feeling that her boyfriend was doing something behind her back, so she would check his phone to see what he was up to.

