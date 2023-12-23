She Kicked Her Sister Out Of Her Room And Refused To Let Her Sister In There Without Her Present Because Throughout Their Childhood, Her Sister Was Always A Thief And A Bully

This 20-year-old woman has a younger sister, 18, named Amy. She and Amy are complete opposites.

Amy is extremely extroverted and loves going to parties. She, on the other hand, is not too social and would rather hang out and read in her room.

“Because of this, my room is my safe space. When we were kids, as well as being an immense bully, she was also a thief,” she said.

“Even if we had the same thing, she’d use mine, so she didn’t need to use hers. She’d steal anything–snacks, books, clothes, makeup, and shoes–nothing was off-limits to her.”

It irritated her the most when Amy stole books from her. Since she’s always loved reading, she has a massive book collection (637 and counting). Her books are the most precious items she owns.

Throughout the years, Amy has constantly refused to knock before entering her room. Sometimes, she’d come home after going out somewhere, only to find that Amy was sitting on her bed when she walked into her bedroom.

She had repeatedly told Amy that she didn’t want her to go in her room when she wasn’t around, adding that if she needed to borrow something, all she had to do was ask.

If Amy asked to borrow any of her stuff, she would be willing to loan her belongings to her. However, Amy never changed her behavior.

“Recently, my charger broke, and as she got a new phone, she lent me her old one that fits mine. The other day, I came home, and she was on my bed like usual. I said, ‘Please, I don’t want you in here,’ and she said she was just using her charger,” she explained.

