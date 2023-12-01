She Often Cooks For Her Parents, But She’s Getting Sick Of Them Eating Her Food And Asked Her Dad To Make Her Dinner Once In A While

This 23-year-old woman is currently living with her parents while she finishes college.

She is a vegetarian, but her parents aren’t.

Because she’s a great cook, once in a while, her mother asks her to make dinner for them, and she doesn’t mind doing this.

Also, her mother will occasionally ask if she can cook a potluck or make food to bring to her grandmother so that she doesn’t have to worry about making meals.

Since she enjoys cooking and is happy to help her parents and others, she doesn’t have an issue with this at all.

Almost every night, she cooks dinner for her parents so that they don’t have to stress about making anything.

When she became a vegetarian about six years ago, her parents didn’t attempt to learn any vegetarian recipes so that they could cook meals for her, and they still haven’t.

She has asked them several times to try to make vegetarian food, but they rejected her request, claiming that it would be too difficult for them.

“Or they would promise to learn and then never get around to it/make excuses. The problem is, they love eating my food. Which, I mean, great to know that my food actually tastes good, and it’s not just that I have wonky taste buds,” she said.

