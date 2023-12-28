She Rolled Her Eyes At Her Boyfriend’s Proposal Because She’d Been Begging Him To Get Married For 25 Years, And He Never Popped The Question

This 52-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, 53, for 30 years. A couple of days ago, after having dinner together, her boyfriend finally proposed.

He walked up to her with a box in his hand, handed her the box, and asked her to open it and look inside.

When she opened it, inside was an engagement ring. She had envisioned this day over and over for decades.

However, her apathy was something she never could have predicted. During his proposal, her boyfriend told her that because he was now in retirement, he wanted to be able to relax and soak up as many happy memories with her by his side as he could, adding that he wanted to enjoy their future together as husband and wife.

“A nice speech and all, but from the five-year mark of our relationship onwards, I had been making clear my deep desire to marry and was consistently dismissed, given empty promises, and gaslit,” she said.

Over the years, they have been to couples counseling multiple times. One therapist, in particular, suggested that her persuading her boyfriend to go to therapy wouldn’t mean that he would suddenly decide to marry her.

This seemed to be true, despite how much she wanted to ignore it. For 25 years, her boyfriend delayed proposing to her.

They have four children together. Their oldest three kids are adults, and their youngest, a daughter, is 15-years-old.

At the time of her boyfriend’s proposal, their daughter was sleeping over at a friend’s house.

