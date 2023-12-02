She Went On A Work Trip With Her Husband And Thought His Female Coworker Was Flirting, So She Told The Woman That She Wouldn’t “Share” Her Husband

This 47-year-old woman has been married to her husband, 49, for three years.

Not long ago, she went with him on a month-long work trip he had to take across the country.

Each day, when her husband got done working, they took a lot of time to go sightseeing, and it was a blast.

Two days before she and her husband left, one of his coworkers, 38, got there.

Her husband’s coworker called him because she needed some details about what they would be doing for work the following day, as well as the location of the work site they had to commute to.

This part of the discussion lasted for about five minutes, but after that, his coworker started getting off-topic.

While her husband was on the phone, she was just hanging out in the hotel room, and his phone conversation lasted about 45 to 50 minutes in total. She thought her husband had been on the phone for too long with his female coworker, who had gotten divorced a little while ago.

“She shared what hotel she was staying at (the same as ours), what side of the hotel she was on, where she was parked, what she was driving, where she likes to eat, the food she loves, things she likes to do in her spare time…I finally gave him a look like, ‘Enough of that!'” she said.

When her husband got off the phone with his coworker, she started asking him why he was having non-work-related conversations with coworkers because she didn’t think it was appropriate.

