She’s An Olympian And Trained Chef Sharing Her Glowing Green Smoothie Recipe

If you’re looking for an easy way to achieve radiant skin and a healthier lifestyle, you might be surprised to discover that a simple smoothie can do the trick.

Arianne Jones (@jonesin.for.wellness) is a Canadian Olympian, trained chef, and certified in holistic nutrition.

She’s sharing a recipe for a life-changing green smoothie on TikTok that will nourish you from the inside out.

It’s hydrating and packed with more veggies than a salad. But it tastes way sweeter and much more delicious because of the fruits that help balance out the taste of any bitter greens.

It’ll also give you glowing skin, hair, and nails and boost your gut health. Knowing all the benefits that come with it, you just have to give it a chance!

So kick off your day on the right foot and make this green smoothie a staple in your morning routine. The recipe makes one serving and contains 25 grams of protein.

Throw half of a banana, half of an apple, half of a pear, a quarter of a cucumber, and a giant handful of spinach or kale into a powerful blender.

If you don’t want banana in your smoothie for whatever reason, you can substitute it with pineapple.

Next, add an equally large quantity of romaine lettuce, followed by one stalk of celery. Make sure to break it into sections before tossing it into the blender.

