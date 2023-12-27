She’s Giving Most Of Her Inheritance To Her Unemployed Son Since He’s Going To Need More Financial Help

Have you ever heard the phrase, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease?” The phrase gets thrown around with siblings when one needs more help from their parents than the other. However, the sibling who needs less help tends to suffer as well.

One woman recently upset her younger and more successful son after revealing that she’d be giving most of her inheritance to his older brother because he’ll need more help after she passes away.

She’s 66-years-old and has two sons in their thirties. Benjamin, her eldest, is 36, and Jack, her youngest, is 33.

“Jack is in a good place in his life,” she explained. “He has a good job with a senior position in his industry, a long-term fiancée, and a wide circle of friends, and while they’re still renting, they’re both currently saving for a house deposit.”

“Benji, on the other hand, despite being the oldest, has not done as well in life. Benji has never had a girlfriend and has no friends that he visits. He did give [college] a try but left both times in his first year due to anxiety.”

Today, Benji doesn’t work and has been living with her for six years while she supports him financially.

It’s not an ideal situation, but she admits that she’s liked having Benji around to keep her company as she ages.

Recently, she’s been thinking a lot about what her sons will do when she passes away, so she decided to update her will a few months ago and met with Jack to discuss everything.

She revealed to him that she had decided to leave her assets to Benji, including her cash and property.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.