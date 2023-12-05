Struggling To Curate A Wardrobe That Feels Like “You?” Here Are Some Tips And Tricks For Nailing Down Your Own Personal Style

Are you struggling to curate a sense of style that truly represents you? Perhaps you’re into a handful of different styles, and you’re finding it impossible to narrow down your tastes. As a result, you might feel well-dressed one day and not so much on other days.

Mastering your personal style is a long process of trial and error. However, there are a few steps you can take to hone in on it. If you’re feeling lost, here’s how to discover the look that speaks to you most.

Spend Time Looking At Clothes

Sometimes, the problem with shopping is that you’re prone to making impulse buys. How often have you purchased an item that was cute in the store but looks questionable after bringing it home? I’ve done it too many times to count. And since you probably don’t want to deal with returning clothes, the pieces just end up sitting in your closet, creating an overwhelming amount of clutter.

To avoid picking up things you don’t really love, set a day aside for browsing, not buying. Once you see what’s out there, you’ll get a better idea of what stuff you can actually envision yourself wearing. Try on a variety of pieces and take note of what you feel best in. When you get home, evaluate your closet and think about what you would like to add to it.

Organize Your Outfit Ideas

Like anyone else, you probably use Pinterest for style inspiration. The app is great for keeping all your outfit ideas in one spot, but still, it’s hard to find your personal style when it’s all over the place. Organize your boards by determining what you really like about each look you save and comparing the similarities between them.

Maybe you only like a particular outfit because of the model who’s wearing it. If that’s the case, you can remove the pin.

Break Out Of Your Comfort Zone

