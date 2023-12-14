These Ten Etiquette Rules For Gift-Giving Can Help You Navigate The Holiday Season Without Any Awkward Faux Pas

Now that the holiday season is fully underway, we are all being confronted with the challenges and joys of finding the perfect presents for loved ones.

But make no mistake: it’s not just about the gift itself; it’s also about how it’s given.

Use these ten essential yet often unspoken etiquette rules to help you navigate the festive season with grace and thoughtfulness while avoiding any awkward incidents.

1. Mind The Budget Balance

Around this time of year, money is tight for just about everyone. So, before buying a gift, take into consideration your finances as well as your loved one’s situation.

This can help you choose a gift that is thoughtful but doesn’t put a ton of pressure on the recipient to reciprocate with a present that’s beyond their means.

2. Personalize, Don’t Generalize

Also, whenever possible, try to tailor your gifts to the individual’s interests and preferences as much as you can.

Whether it’s a book aligned with their tastes, a gadget that complements their hobby, or something they’ve subtly expressed interest in, a personalized gift shows you’ve paid attention and care as opposed to grabbing the first thing you see in Target.

