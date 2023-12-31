When Her Sister Came To Visit, She Refused To Let Her In, Since Her Sister’s Girlfriend Also Came

It’s super uncomfortable when someone invites another person along to hang out with you without your permission or against your wishes.

One woman recently turned away her older sister, who brought her girlfriend to stay at her home during her visit even though she had asked her not to.

She’s 28-years-old and has always been close with her 30-year-old sister, Sam.

“Since we’ve been kids, we always hung out together, shared friend groups, hobbies, and interests, and genuinely liked being around each other,” she said.

“However, she recently got a new girlfriend, Trisha, and our dynamic has changed. I don’t care for Trisha at all. She’s not really rude or unpleasant, but I just don’t vibe with her and think she’s a bit annoying.”

When she tried to tell Sam how she felt about Trisha, they got into one of the biggest arguments they’ve ever had. So, since Trisha has stuck around, she hasn’t spent as much time with Sam as usual.

She grew even more distant from Sam when she recently moved across the country for work. After settling in her new home, Sam expressed wanting to visit her, and she was thrilled since they hadn’t had some pure sister quality time together in a while. She excitedly invited Sam to stay with her and immediately began planning all sorts of fun things for them to do together.

“However, she then asked if Trisha could come along as well,” she recalled.

“I don’t really have the space or means of hosting at my new place, and despite Sam saying they would happily sleep on the floor or the couch, I just really didn’t want to be ‘on’ while she was around. I told my sister I really just wanted it to be her and I hanging out and exploring this side of the country, and thus began another argument.”

