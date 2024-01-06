Don’t Risk Any Damage To Your Outdoor Decor: Here Are All The Items You Shouldn’t Leave Outside In The Cold This Winter

During the winter, pristine white snow blankets everything outdoors, creating breathtaking views that even haters of the cold can’t help but admire. But come spring, all that snow melts, and once it does, you might find that some of the items you neglected to bring in to shelter have suffered some damages.

Cold weather can wreak havoc on items left outdoors. Patio furniture is always a main concern during the cold season, but there are other objects that can’t withstand the frost as well. Don’t risk damage by leaving the following items out over the winter.

Cushions

Outdoor furniture cushions should never be left out in the open during wintertime. When soft, absorbent objects like cushions are exposed to cold, damp conditions, they tend to retain moisture. This will encourage the growth of mold and mildew, forcing you to toss them out and buy new ones in the spring.

Store your cushions in a deck box or inside your home in a spot that’s clean, dry, and has good airflow. The same goes for throw pillows! Don’t make the mistake of putting your throw pillows and cushions in a plastic bag. The plastic bag will trap moisture for months. It’s just as bad as leaving them out in the cold to endure the harsh elements.

Rugs

If you spend a lot of time outdoors when the weather is warm, you probably have a nice outdoor rug adorning your deck or patio. If that’s the case, it’s vital that you remember to bring that inside as well. But before you do, make sure the fabric is dry and dust-free. Storing your rug indoors will not only protect it from mold and mildew but also prevent your rug’s fibers from degrading and losing color over time.

Clay Pottery

Many gardeners like to plant seasonal blooms in clay pots for better drainage. However, clay pots aren’t the best choice if you’re going to leave them outside during the winter. The pot won’t fare well in the frost. Clay pottery expands and contracts when subjected to extreme temperature changes, so they’ll chip or crack when left outside in the cold.

