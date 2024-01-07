He And His Wife Went On A Double Dinner Date, But The Other Couple Expected Him To Split The $1,400 Tab Equally, Even Though They Ordered Three Super Expensive Bottles Of Wine

There’s often a lot of discourse about paying the bill at a dinner with several people. Some believe the bill should be split evenly amongst diners no matter what, while others strongly disagree.

One man recently went out to dinner with his wife and another couple, who expected him to split the large bill, which included expensive bottles of wine they barely drank evenly.

In December, right before Christmas, he and his wife went out to dinner at a nice restaurant with another couple, who they consider their close friends, as an early holiday celebration.

“We love nice wine, but my wife and I were in more of a cocktail mood this particular night, so that’s what we ordered,” he recalled.

“The other man perused the wine list and ordered a bottle. When the server asked how many glasses, he said four.”

When his friend’s bottle of wine came out, he and his wife sipped on half a glass each, unaware of what kind of wine it was and how much it cost. His friend ordered a second bottle, and once again, he and his wife only had half a glass. When his friend went ahead and ordered a third bottle of wine, he and his wife didn’t have any.

Then, when it was time to get the check, he was shocked when he saw just how much those bottles of wine cost.

“After we got the bill, I saw the first bottle was $375, the second bottle was $275, and the third was $190,” he explained.

“The bill was a little over $1,400, and he paid with his card. Before I even got home, he had sent me a Venmo request for exactly half the bill: $706.”

