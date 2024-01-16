He Caught His Girlfriend Grabbing Coffee With A Male Coworker She Emotionally Cheated On Him With

This 28-year-old guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend for four years, and two years ago, they moved in together.

Overall, he says their relationship has been excellent, but that changed a couple of months ago when his girlfriend started getting way too close to one of her male coworkers.

Four months back, his girlfriend began spending a lot of time after work at local bars with her coworkers, and she would come home after the bars were closed.

He really had no problem with this, as he assumed she was hanging out with a bunch of her coworkers.

“One night in November, she came home, and I could hear her talking to a man outside the window,” he explained.

“I looked outside and she was hugging this man for a few seconds before they said goodbye. Not that weird, right? Well, this guy has been flirty with her in the past, and I was not aware he was one of her new work friends group.”

He chose to keep quiet and not address this with his girlfriend, as he trusted her to not allow anything inappropriate to go on between her and her coworker.

That’s not to say this didn’t bother him, as it did greatly, but he didn’t consider this to be a reason to destroy all of his trust in his girlfriend.

A week after that, his girlfriend went out after work as usual, and she arrived back home at midnight.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.