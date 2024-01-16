Buying A Couch With The Right Fabric Can Help Keep It Looking Clean, Even If You Have Pets

Some of the best quality time you can get with your pet is when you’re snuggling on the couch together, watching a movie. But if your sofa is made out of a high-maintenance material like suede, velvet, or linen, you may want to limit the time your pet spends on the couch.

When you have a pet, you can expect your furniture to collect tons of hair and undergo scratches and stains.

Even the most well-behaved animals can damage furniture by accident. Claws can get stuck in loose seams or ornamental embellishments when your dog or cat simply just jumps up on the sofa to settle in and get comfortable.

Buying a couch with the right fabric can keep it looking clean, save you money in the long run, and give you all the cuddle time you want with your pet. Here are the five best pet-friendly fabrics for your family seating space.

Microfiber

Microfiber is an inexpensive fabric with strong threads that hold up against pets, and it can be found on nearly any style of sofa.

Microfiber is easy to clean because you can quickly vacuum accumulated hair or remove it with a lint brush.

The harder texture of the fabric makes it less likely to attract fur and for pets to leave scratch marks behind. Additionally, most stains can be spot-cleaned with mild soap and water to look brand-new again.

When shopping for a microfiber couch, try to pick a color that closely matches the fur of your pet. Couches with patterns can also help hide any minor stains and pet hair.

Tatyana Gladskih – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person