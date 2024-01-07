Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her Without A Ring, And When She Asked About Getting One, He Said He’s Scared Of Marriage

On New Year’s Day, this 27-year-old woman’s 33-year-old boyfriend proposed to her. Instead of this being an exciting milestone to bring them together, she’s convinced the proposal is going to tear them apart.

Now, throughout their entire four year relationship so far, they have had multiple discussions about getting married, and those conversations have been pleasant.

She also realized through talking to her boyfriend about marriage that they were completely on the same page about everything.

They both said that they wanted to marry one another at some point and would also like to go on and have kids.

So, on New Year’s Day, they had just completed an extremely fun weekend, and then her boyfriend proposed to her completely out of the blue and without a ring.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment, “I love you so much and want to do this right now” kind of proposal, and all night after he proposed, we were super giddy and excited,” she explained.

“He mentioned he wanted to wait to tell people until I had a ring to show off, and said he wanted me to pick out my ring so he knew I could get get exactly the one I wanted.”

“What’s been off is every time I’ve tried to bring up anything about the ring, he seems uncomfortable (not something he expressed, just something I picked up on).”

Three days ago, she said to her boyfriend that she really wanted to start letting their loved ones know about their engagement, even if she didn’t yet have a ring.

