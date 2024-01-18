Her Boyfriend Told Her That If He Ever Has Kids, He Will Always Demand A Paternity Test Since Men Can Never Be Too Sure

While this 27-year-old woman was making dinner with her 31-year-old boyfriend, she was filling him in on some drama with her coworker and how this man is now doubting that he’s the dad of his adult-aged daughter.

Her boyfriend shocked her by saying that regardless of any possible situation, he will always demand a paternity test if he ever ends up having kids.

He argued it didn’t matter if she hypothetically got pregnant and they isolated in a cabin, he still would expect her to confirm to him that he was indeed the dad.

He doesn’t mind scheduling and paying for a paternity test, but he still thinks one is always necessary to have done.

“His reasoning for wanting this is that, as a man, you can never truly, 100% know if a kid is yours without the test, so he would want it just in case,” she explained.

“He also mentioned hearing too many horror stories about men raising children that weren’t theirs. He wanted to let me know all of this now before we were thinking about having kids because asking for one after I was pregnant or while we were trying would be offensive.”

She felt really disgusted by her boyfriend talking about the importance of a paternity test, though she was happy he addressed it in the present instead of down the line in the future.

For her, she will never have to doubt if she is the mom of a child she gives birth to, so she can kind of understand where he’s coming from.

So, instead of getting mad at her boyfriend, she pretended everything was alright and hid her feelings from him.

