She’s A Single Gal Living In The Big Apple, Dishing On The Best Spots To Visit To Have The Perfect Solo Day In NYC

Group travel certainly has its benefits. You’ll always have someone to share moments with, and it allows you to create stronger bonds with friends. However, traveling in a group isn’t necessary for every trip. If you think you have to travel with a group to have fun, think again.

There are plenty of perks that come with exploring places by yourself. For one, striking out on your own offers more flexibility and eliminates the pressure of accommodating other people’s schedules. You’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in your surroundings and gain a fresh perspective on the world.

TikToker Katie Romero (@thekatieromero) is a single girl living in New York City, and she often roams around doing activities on her own.

In a video that has amassed 470,500 views, she describes what places to visit in order to have the perfect solo day in New York City.

While the idea of navigating such a big city alone may seem daunting, you’ll find that an independent venture into the heart of The Big Apple can also be exciting, freeing, and eye-opening, leaving you with a lot of precious, fun-filled memories. Here’s how to enjoy a solo day in New York City, according to Katie.

Start your day off at The Beekman, a luxury hotel in the Lower Manhattan area. You can just grab a coffee or have brunch, which is served alongside jazz performed by a live band.

Afterward, take a walk down to Tribeca and check out all the popular spots there, like the bean sculpture and any fashionable boutiques.

Then, browse the Philip Williams Poster Museum. It’s easy to get lost in the stacks of vintage magazines and posters in there!

Right next door is The Mysterious Bookshop—a store dedicated to mystery and crime novels. There are also many free art galleries in the Tribeca neighborhood.

