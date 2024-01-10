Her Brother-In-Law Begged Her Husband Not To Marry Her Since She Was Too “Fat,” So Now She Doesn’t Want To Attend Her Brother-In-Law’s Wedding And Her In-Laws Think She’s Being Petty

Two years ago, this 27-year-old woman and her husband were going to get married. She was looking forward to having the wedding she’d always wanted, and leading up to it, in hindsight, it was, for the most part, what she hoped for. Unfortunately, her brother-in-law, 31, tried to cause issues.

“My brother-in-law is a massive jerk, a typical Chad-type. He thinks he is famous, feels like he is on a red carpet, needs attention on him, and he is unbelievably arrogant and unnecessarily mean, so when it came to my wedding, he was a bull who saw red,” she said.

“He texted my husband and begged him not to marry me because I was ‘fat’ and ‘unhinged.'”

She acknowledged that as a 5’6” woman who wears a size 12, she isn’t “fat,” clarifying that she isn’t fatphobic and doesn’t have insecurities about her size.

Even though these comments understandably upset her, she didn’t feel like she was in a position to uninvite her brother-in-law from the wedding because she was concerned that this would make her in-laws angry.

On top of these comments, she never enjoyed being around her brother-in-law, anyway. Along with demanding that everyone focus on him, he also expected everyone to give him what he wanted, such as ordering specific brands of beer to be served at children’s parties.

He also has been known to demand that someone give him a fan on hot days or ask for other things that make gatherings difficult for the hosts. However, since her brother-in-law was family, she allowed him to still attend the wedding.

“But on the day of the wedding, two months later, he ruined my husband’s day with a last-minute message saying he refused to attend. His reason was that I was a ‘food-eating hurricane that was more horizontally challenged than Saturn, to the point that the rings didn’t fit,'” she explained.

Luckily, these comments didn’t dampen her mood because she thought the whole thing was hysterical, especially considering how much time and effort he clearly put into crafting what he thought was the perfect jabs.

