Her College Professor Flirted With Her On The First Day Of Class In Front Of Everyone

Teachers are supposed to provide meaningful educational experiences and build strong relationships with their students, but there are times when lines get crossed, and they take the relationship-building aspect too far.

Sometimes, teachers will make a move on one of their students, proving that school staff cannot always be trusted.

TikToker Katie Nguyen (@itskatien) is talking about how her college professor flirted with her in front of everyone on the first day of class.

So, she had just transferred schools at the beginning of the spring semester and was required to retake some of her general education classes.

On the first day of class, she walked into the room and sat down. The class was fairly small, with around 20 students.

The professor was late, so when he finally arrived, he ran into the classroom, grabbed a chair, and pulled it to the middle of the classroom.

After he took his seat, he apologized for being late and explained that he had been tending to a student who was having a seizure.

Within the first few minutes of his arrival, Katie noticed that he kept making eye contact with her. As he was scanning the attendance sheet, he asked if Miss Nguyen was here today.

Katie raised her hand in response. He had assumed it was her since she was the only Vietnamese person in the class.

