Her Date Spilled Red Wine All Over Her Dress, And He Won’t Help Pay The $100 To Get It Dry Cleaned

For the last several months, this 27-year-old woman has been seeing a guy, and recently, they had a date at a fancy, upscale restaurant.

At first, she picked out a beautiful deep blue dress to wear, but then her date surprised her by requesting that she wear a specific dress.

She once showed him a pricey white dress that her grandma had gifted to her, and that was the dress he wanted her to wear on their night out.

She hesitantly said yes, as she was terrified to go somewhere her dress could potentially get ruined, and he had said they should go to a club after dinner.

Being around people dancing with drinks in their hands is hardly a good way to keep her dress safe, so that’s why she was concerned, but when she brought that up to him, he said they could have dinner first, and she could change before they went elsewhere.

She was happy with that compromise, and so they went out for dinner that night.

“However, the evening took a turn for the worse when he accidentally spilled his red wine all over my dress,” she explained.

“He had gotten an unexpected call, and when he tried to quickly mute his ringer, his elbow hit his glass, and it spilled all in the lap area of my dress before I could react.”

“It was completely drenched and stained. He was apologetic at the time, and I tried to be cool about it, but inside, I was devastated, especially since I had mentioned specifically how I wanted to be careful wearing it.”

