Her Ex-Husband Is Insisting On Bringing His Girlfriend To A Parent-Teacher Conference For Their Daughter, And She Thinks It’s Simply Unnecessary

This woman and her ex-husband became separated about three years ago. But, right after they split up, her ex began dating her best friend.

That was obviously shocking and upsetting, too. Still, since then, she’s been forced to co-parent with her ex since they have a daughter together.

They also have a parent-teacher conference for their daughter coming up soon, and apparently, her ex plans to bring his girlfriend.

According to her ex, his girlfriend recently became certified in the area about which the parent-teacher conference will be.

“So he told me, ‘It’s like hiring a consultant without having to pay them,’ and says it’s best for our daughter,” she recalled.

Quite frankly, though, she isn’t interested in her ex’s girlfriend being present for a few reasons.

First of all, his girlfriend only received the certification about a week ago, so it’s not like she has loads of experience dealing with specific cases.

On top of that, the whole situation would just be tense and uncomfortable, given the fact that her ex’s girlfriend used to be her own best friend.

“It’s been awkward and rough. And this is just one example of how my husband’s ex is overstepping, and my ex allows and encourages it,” she explained.

