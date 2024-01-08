Her Obese Sister Started Screaming At Her For Thinking She Was Better Than Her For Losing So Much Weight

All of this 25-year-old woman’s family members have been higher-weight, including herself. Her father and mother, both in their 50s, each weigh more than 350 pounds. Her sister, 27, weighs more than 400 pounds, and her brother, 29, used to weigh 300 pounds.

Four years ago, she began taking steps to lose weight. She decided to do so because she was concerned about her blood pressure, but her main motivation was that she had wanted to have children for her entire life.

“My doctor warned me of all the risks of getting pregnant at my size, and she offered a lot of support,” she said.

“At that point in my life, I was 470 pounds. I knew my weight could impact any pregnancy negatively, so I buckled down.”

For exercise, she got into walking, hired a personal trainer, and found a passion for weightlifting. She went to therapy and started working with a nutritionist.

Over the course of two years, she lost 200 pounds, and she got pregnant with her son. After giving birth, she lost 90 more pounds. Now, she weighs less than 200 pounds.

“I also had a full ‘mommy makeover.’ I’m really proud of myself. I wanted to give up so many times, but I just kept pushing,” she explained.

“My brother also wanted to join my health journey, and he has lost 150 pounds. We are gym rats now. I ran this by my entire family before I started, and my sister was being supportive at that time.”

Several weeks ago, her sister broke the news that she was pregnant with her first child. She was thrilled for her sister since she has also always wanted children.

