She Tried To Kick Her Boyfriend’s Friends Out Of Their House After They Ate All Her Soup While She Was Sick, But Her Boyfriend Actually Just Told Her To Leave

I hate it when I’m sick, and it feels as though nothing has gone right during my day. One woman was feeling the same way when she had to leave her own house after asking her boyfriend’s friends to leave because they ate all her soup while she was sick and they wouldn’t.

She’s 26-years-old and lives with her boyfriend, John. Over the last few days, she’s been dealing with a nasty cold but had to continue going to work because she was out of paid sick leave. On a recent Monday, she went to work feeling terrible.

“It’s left me tired and, admittedly, irritable,” she said. “I just wanted soup. I had soup from a while ago that was frozen, so when I came home, I made a beeline for the freezer and set it on the stove to defrost.”

“My boyfriend and a few of his friends were in the living room and our kitchen doesn’t have any seats, so I went to our bedroom to wait for it.”

After waiting a while for her soup to defrost and heat up, she excitedly returned to the kitchen, eager to down a bowl of it.

As she walked through the living room, she noticed that her boyfriend and his friends were sitting around eating some of the soup.

At first, she wasn’t too upset, as she figured it wouldn’t be that big of a deal as long as enough soup was left for her.

However, when she looked in the kitchen, she discovered John and his friends had eaten all of her soup.

“Mind you, they had three empty pizza boxes on the table, pizza that no one thought to leave a slice for me,” she added.

