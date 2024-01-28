Her Super Wealthy Parents Stuck Her With A $1,200 Restaurant Bill On Her Birthday, Even Though She’s Broke In Comparison To Them

This 27-year-old woman’s 60-year-old parents are super wealthy, but she doesn’t take any of their money.

Her mom and dad did pay for her to go to college, which she is enormously appreciative of, but after she graduated, she started her career, moved into a place she paid for on her own, and did not ask her parents for any financial support.

There are two things, though, that really upset her about her parents. The first thing is that they love to have anything to “hold over her head,” which seems to be the only reason they buy her presents.

Any time her parents purchase gifts for her birthday or Christmas, they will always throw it back in her face that they got her something great.

“For example, I got expensive ski equipment from them for Christmas, and they have brought it up countless times as “money they gave me,” she explained.

“This just feels icky to me; I also got them presents and never bring it up as a bargaining chip.”

The second thing is that her parents cannot comprehend the fact that she is broke in comparison to them, and this makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain a relationship with them.

Although she doesn’t have nearly as much money as her parents, they don’t see that she simply cannot afford what they can.

She has attempted to say this to her mom on dad on several occasions, but they don’t get the picture.

