It’s Going To Cost Her And Her Friends Around $4,000 Each To Be Bridesmaids In Their Friend’s Wedding, Which They Can’t Afford

Women have begun speaking out more about being a bridesmaid and what a toll it can take on a person financially and emotionally.

These days, women feel much more confident turning down invitations to be in a bridal party because they can’t afford it or don’t have enough time.

One woman is unsure what to do after finding out it would cost her between $3,000 and $4,000 to be a bridesmaid in her friend’s wedding.

She’s 27-years-old and is still in touch with a friend group from high school. One of those friends is 27-year-old Rene. She and a few others from her friend group live abroad, while Rene is based in California.

Recently, Rene announced that she’d be getting married in California and asked her and the other ladies in their group if they would be her bridesmaids and plan her bachelorette party.

“While we were all close friends in high school, we have all grown a bit apart and are not in frequent contact with Rene,” she said.

“While we all love her, our relationship has changed a bit. We calculated the cost of this wedding and have concluded that it will roughly cost $3,000 to $4,000 overall for the trip, which would be a minimum [of] five days due to travel time.”

Attending and being in Rene’s wedding would be a major purchase for her and her friends. Additionally, they’d all have to take time off from work, which anyone who works full-time knows can be a struggle. However, Rene hasn’t offered to help lower the costs at all.

“If Rene is not willing to pitch in, we realistically cannot go,” she explained.

“But Rene seems to think that since we have been best friends for so long, we should be there for her special day. She has talked about wanting to have her wedding in California since we were teenagers, and we all know that her dream included us as her bridesmaids.”

