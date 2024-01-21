She Asked Her Maid Of Honor’s Daughter To Be The Flower Girl At Her Wedding Instead Of Her Niece, And Her Brother Called Her A “Selfish Aunt”

This 25-year-old woman is currently engaged and will be tying the knot next month. She also has a brother and sister-in-law who have a 5-year-old daughter together named Emma.

“And they assumed Emmba would automatically be the flower girl in my wedding,” she revealed.

However, there is one major issue with that: she had already asked if her best friend’s daughter Hannah, who is 6, could be the flower girl at her ceremony instead. This just made sense to her at the time since her best friend is already her maid of honor, and she views her friend and Hannah as family.

If you couldn’t have guessed, though, her decision wound up causing a ton of family drama. When she finally told her brother and sister-in-law that Hannah would actually be fulfilling the flower girl role, they both became really upset.

“They said I’m choosing friends over family and breaking their little girl’s heart by not giving her this special role,” she recalled.

At that point, she tried to explain her perspective. First of all, she has known her best friend’s daughter Hannah for the little girl’s entire life, too. Plus, she thought having Hannah be the flower girl would be a beautiful “full circle moment” since her best friend is the maid of honor.

“And we have a very special connection that I don’t have with Emma, even though I love Emma, too,” she added.

Regardless, her brother didn’t understand and just accused her of being both a “selfish aunt” and setting a harmful precedent in their family. On top of that, he doesn’t even want her niece Emma involved in the wedding at all anymore!

Her parents have since gotten involved, too, and they believe that she should just allow both girls to tackle the role of “flower girl” together in order to keep things peaceful.

