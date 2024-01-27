She Didn’t Invite Her Children To Her Wedding Because, After Her Ex-Husband Cheated On Her And Moved In With His Mistress, They Kept Trying To Force A Friendship Between Her And Her Ex

This 48-year-old woman is looking forward to tying the knot with her fiancé, who is 39. However, it will actually be her second time saying, “I do.”

Apparently, her first marriage ended in heartbreak after she found out that her ex-husband was cheating on her. So, they got divorced about five years ago, and he wound up moving in with his mistress.

At the time, her ex offered her a “tidy” amount of money to go through with the separation.

“And I took that money and moved abroad, where I met my now husband,” she recalled.

But, now that she’s fallen in love again and is excited to get remarried, she’s battling drama with her kids– who found out she’s engaged and that they weren’t invited to her wedding.

For some context, she has a 27-year-old son and a 25-year-old daughter, who were 23 and 20, respectively, when she got divorced.

Back then, her children weren’t exactly angry at her ex-husband for cheating on her, either. Instead, they actually wanted her to be friends with her ex-husband and his mistress!

Her ex-husband also wanted her to “give her blessing” for his new relationship after their divorce, and she simply wasn’t on board with that. So, she cut him off.

“Apparently, I was his best friend, and he loved me as the mother of his children, but he was in love with his mistress,” she explained.

