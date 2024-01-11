She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Invited Another Girl To His Apartment, And Now His Mom Is Begging Her To Take Him Back

This 20-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend grew up next door to one another and were close friends as children.

Her mom and dad were completely absent in her life when she was younger, and so her boyfriend’s mom essentially raised her. When she started dating her boyfriend, his mom was elated about this.

“Anyways, the two of us were together for almost 6 years, and those were the happiest I have ever been,” she explained.

“During the entire time we were together, I always told him that I would forgive everything he does to me except for cheating (my parents both have affairs, still refuse to divorce because of societal image, and my family is super toxic), so I always believed I would never walk down that path, and cheating is the last thread.”

Towards the end of her relationship with her boyfriend, he had to go to another country to complete his Master’s degree.

One day, she video called him out of the blue, and she could tell that her boyfriend had recently woken up.

As they were speaking, she caught sight of a girl walking behind her boyfriend, and this girl was wearing one of his hoodies.

It didn’t look good to her at all. Honestly, she figured he had just hooked up with this girl. When her boyfriend realized she saw this other girl in his apartment, he began panicking.

He insisted that nothing had happened between them, and he even had the girl talk to her. This girl also swore they had not hooked up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.