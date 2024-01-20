She Won’t Switch Her Wedding Venue Date With Her Cousin, Even Though Her Cousin Is Pregnant And Wants To Get Married Before The Baby Arrives

For more than a year, this 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, 30, have been wedding planning. Recently, they found the perfect venue and date for their wedding, which will take place at the end of this summer.

In order to save money, their wedding date is during the week instead of over the weekend. She and her fiancé also don’t mind that fewer people would be able to attend their wedding if some guests couldn’t take the day off of work. This means that their wedding will feel more personal and memorable.

Her cousin, Lily, who is also 28, is a little impulsive and marches to the beat of her own drum.

“She recently announced her pregnancy, and the baby is due right around the time of our wedding. It’s her first child, and she’s incredibly excited, as we all are for her.

The problem started when she asked me if we could swap our wedding date for hers, which is scheduled for a few months earlier at the same venue,” she said.

According to Lily, she was hoping to get married before her child was born, and because she already was far along in the pregnancy, she didn’t have a lot of room to work with when choosing a wedding date. Lily isn’t thrilled about being very visibly pregnant for her wedding photos.

“Her date is smack dab in the middle of my busiest season at work, where I typically work overtime and taking days off is practically impossible,” she explained.

“Not only would swapping dates be a logistical nightmare for me, but it would also mean losing some of the vendors we’ve booked, as they may not be available on the new date.”

In addition, she and her fiancé spent a lot of time drafting their guest list, and many of their closest loved ones had to book flights and take days off from work to attend their wedding on the date they chose.

