These Are The 80s Makeup Trends That Are Making A Comeback In 2024

The 1980s is one of those decades that was extremely iconic for its style, fashion, and music. You had women like Madonna and Cyndi Lauper on the scene, making some legendary style choices that are unforgettable.

Today, it’s not uncommon to see some 80s trends re-emerging in the fashion and beauty world, as the 80s were a time of iconic looks and powerful figures who weren’t afraid to speak their mind.

While some may believe some fashion and beauty trends should stay in the past, here are a few 80s makeup trends we see coming back in 2024.

Pink and purple shades

It feels as though, in the last decade, everyone was sticking to strictly neutral makeup shades. While there’s nothing wrong with a clean, minimalist makeup look, many beauty enthusiasts will agree it’s time to bring back fun colors like pink and purple.

Soft, pink, and purple eyeshadows and lip shades can be bold and dreamy, making your makeup irresistible.

Don’t be surprised if you see more lilac or blushy pink eyeshadow looks popping up on your social media feeds.

Blue Eyeshadow

For many millennials and members of Gen Z, we can remember our parents cringing at the idea of blue eyeshadow, and some “beauty experts” would say it’s an absolute no-no. However, blue eyeshadow is making a comeback. You just have to apply it right!

