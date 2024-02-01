Everyone Has A Pair Of Old Jeans Wasting Away In Their Closet, But Instead Of Tossing The Denim, Here’s How You Can Upcycle The Fabric To Create Coasters, Shorts, Tote Bags, And More

Cleaning out your closet isn’t always such a thankless chore. Sometimes, you wind up discovering long-lost clothing items that you used to love. And sometimes, those pieces are no longer wearable due to them looking frayed and tattered. If you dug up a pair of once-beloved old jeans from the back of your closet, you’d probably find it difficult to part ways with them.

Instead of donating them or tossing them in the trash, you can turn them into something new. Consider upcycling worn denim to keep unnecessary waste out of landfills. A simple DIY project can completely transform a pair of jeans and give them a fresh purpose.

Here are a few interesting ideas to help you decide what to do with old jeans.

Coasters

Make denim coasters out of the pockets of your worn-out jeans! The stitching on the back pockets of jeans can give your drink coasters some fun, unique designs that won’t be found elsewhere.

This project will require you to cut a circle in the center of one of the back pockets and rip the seams to create frayed edges. When you’re done, you’ll have a nice set of coasters to save your tabletops from pesky rings.

Cut-Off Shorts

You can turn old jeans into a pair of cut-off shorts. Cut-off shorts are the perfect attire for the summer. Sure, these days, they’re available for purchase everywhere you go, but back then, most people just took their old jeans and cropped them into shorts.

In the 1970s, cut-off shorts with raw hems were commonplace, and they’re clearly not going anywhere in the near future. They are fashion staples that will never go out of style. You will need some sewing tools for this craft to ensure your shorts don’t end up crooked or too short.

