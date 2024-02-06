He Threatened To Quit If His New Coworker Wasn’t Fired After She Wrote Rude Comments On His Facebook Posts, And Now His Coworker’s Furious About Losing Her Job

This man has been working for a small, locally owned business for nearly 12 years. Right now, their team consists of only eight employees, and they’re struggling with a staffing shortage.

Three weeks ago, the company hired a new employee, a woman named Karen, who was in her 50s.

At first, Karen was grateful to have been hired for this job because she and her husband were going through tough times.

Her husband was in a terrible car accident recently, so he has been unable to work until he’s recovered from his injuries. Plus, their house was going through the foreclosure process.

During this conversation, Karen also said that she’d been job hunting for several months and that before this job, she wasn’t able to find any companies who seemed willing to hire her.

She blamed it on the fact that she didn’t have any past work experience because she had been a stay-at-home wife (she and her husband didn’t have children).

Initially, he and Karen had a friendly working relationship. Last week, though, things went sour.

“She stated she has five dogs, and I simply made the comment that I don’t like dogs and could never have one as a pet. I told her I like other people’s dogs well enough but could never have my own, basically. She took it as a personal attack, apparently,” he said.

After his statement, Karen didn’t respond. Then, she spun herself in her chair so that her back was turned to him, and she didn’t speak to him for the rest of the workday.

