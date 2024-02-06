Her Fiancé Wants To Break Up Because She Won’t Relocate With Him Outside The City And Uproot Her Kids

This 34-year-old woman is a mom of two kids, and her kids are 9 and 12-years-old. She does have a fiancé, who is not the father of her children.

She met her fiancé four years ago, and back then, he lived in a completely different city than her. He wound up moving to where she lives a year into dating, and she lives in a much larger city than where he’s from.

“He had owned his home and had sold it to move in with me,” she explained. “At the time, I told him that I didn’t want to uproot my children’s lives because I didn’t want them to lose their friends and what they know.”

“My oldest has social anxiety, and she already struggles with new places and new people. She is almost 13, and I still can’t get her to talk to a waitress and tell them what she wants on her own.”

“I also didn’t want to make them move because it was still a fresh relationship, and I moved a lot myself as a kid and never made friends because of it; I was also shy and probably had social anxiety as well. I didn’t and still don’t want the same for them. They have some really good friends right now.”

The issue is that her fiancé wants to move outside of the city right now, and he says that he hates the traffic and noise that comes along with their current location.

He constantly complains to her about how long his commute is, which is 30 minutes each way to his job.

Before moving in with her, her fiancé’s commute was 20 to 25 minutes tops, so the drive for him hasn’t increased a whole lot.

When she attempts to address this with him, he says she’s not taking his feelings into consideration, and it upsets him that she’s unwilling to compromise for him.

