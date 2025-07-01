She’s Furious With Her Sister For Turning Her Graduation Party Into A Baby Shower

Have you ever been to a graduation party that got hijacked and turned into a baby shower? I can’t say I have, and it’s not a great idea to make a party thrown for someone else all about you.

A month ago, this young woman graduated from college, and her family put together a party to celebrate. It was in the backyard, so it was not over the top or elaborate, but it was a fun time with balloons and great food.

She was elated to get to celebrate her accomplishment, as she worked her heart out to earn her degree, and she happens to be the first person in her family to graduate from college, so it’s easy to see why the party was a big deal to her.

“Halfway through my sis stands up and starts crying, talking about how she’s pregnant, and everyone starts cheering and hugging her, and basically my party turned into her baby shower in like 10 [seconds],” she explained.

“I was so pissed I just sat there feeling invisible. Later that night, she tried to hug me and say we both had big news, and I straight up told her she ain’t special and she stole my moment.”

“She started bawling, and my mom called me selfish for not being happy for her.”

But how can she be happy when her sister took something special away from her? She’s only getting one graduation party, and her sister totally stole the spotlight and put all eyes on her unborn baby instead.

Instead of being sympathetic, her entire family is furious with her, and some of her cousins even told her that she should have allowed her sister to outshine her, since they believe a baby takes priority over a college degree.

She’s so hurt and angry that she can’t bring herself to speak to her sister.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think she’s entitled to her feelings after what her sister did?

