Her Stepmom Freaked Out On Her For Wanting Her Own Bank Account And Control Over Her Money

KoshkinS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Every family has their own issues, especially between a parent and their child. Whether it be pointless bickering, irrational fighting, or disagreements about things such as sharing or cleaning.

People who live under the same roof are bound to get caught up in some conflict, whether significant or not. However, what happens when someone who isn’t even blood-related to you acts as if they have control over your life? Well, a 23-year-old recent college graduate is living in this exact reality.

She recently landed a job in a different city and is beginning to build a life for herself. She is renting a studio apartment and saving her own money.

Naturally, this is meant to be exciting; being on your own for the first time and embarking on a new life chapter, how liberating!

However, her controlling stepmom has implored her to put her salary into her bank account, as opposed to having her very own.

“Growing up, it was always…complicated with her. She always wanted to be in control of everything,” she explained.

“Like, everything. And now that I’m working, she started bringing up how I should ‘just put’ my salary into her bank account. Her account. Like I’m some teenager getting allowance money.”

The recent graduate protested this immediately, explaining that she was an adult and needed her bank account for future emergencies. But her stepmom dismissed this excuse, calling her “immature” and “selfish.”

She guilted her into thinking she didn’t care about her family and needed someone else, such as herself, to handle her finances.

KoshkinS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

How ironic when her stepmom isn’t even blood-related to her. How in the world does she feel as though she has the leverage to say this?

The issue has perpetuated even further, and her stepmom has begun to call her daily, saying things such as “Have you changed your mind yet?” or “Do you really think you know better than someone twice your age.” Ironic again because why would someone who is twice her age think she can handle her step-daughter’s finances? And why would she?

Shouldn’t a 23-year-old with a new job and apartment handle their finances independently? Most parents would argue that this is the mature and responsible thing to do, especially if they have begun to pay their own rent.

Is this a strange parenting style, or is there more to the story? Is her stepmom trying to scam her? What do we think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Mia Grigsby By Mia Grigsby graduated from Fordham University with a degree in Communications and Culture and a minor in Creative Writing. ... More about Mia Grigsby