Here’s How To Select The Perfect Pair Of Glasses Frames To Complement Your Face Shape, Not Fight It

Decades ago, some people used to dread getting glasses. But today, there are so many fun and cool glasses shapes and frames that getting glasses is actually kind of exciting!

A great pair of glasses can transform your look, but it’s important that you pick out a pair of glasses whose frames compliment the shape of your face. 

If you’re ready to pick out a pair of glasses, here’s how to pick out the best frames for your face shape.

Heart or round-shape faces

Because rounder faces have such softness to them, if you have a round or heart-shaped face, you should be looking for more structured and geometric frames. More retro options, like cat-eye and wayfarer frames, would be a great choice. 

Square or rectangular faces

Because your face is already more angular when you have a square or rectangle-shaped face, you’ll want to look for glasses with more rounded frames. I’m not saying you have to go out and buy a pair of Harry Potter glasses, but frames that are more rounded out will help soften a more angular face.

Oval shaped faces

People with oval-shaped faces are lucky because they can often pull off a lot of different types of frames, as their face shape is often more even. Some have said that more square and rectangular-shaped frames compliment oval faces best, but those with oval faces can also rock other kinds of frames like aviator or cat-eyes.

