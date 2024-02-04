Here’s How To Style Scarves, The Best Winter Accessory To Help You Look Chic While Shielding You From The Cold

We’re smack dab in the middle of the winter season and embracing all our cold-weather gear.

Dressing fashionably and remaining warm has always been a challenge for many people. With many parts of the U.S. experiencing intense, cold winds, now is a better time than any to bust out your favorite scarves.

Scarves are one of the most fun winter accessories, as they can bring a little flare to any look and are very versatile. However, you don’t only have to wear your scarf when you’ve got your outerwear on. Your scarves can be worn with everyday outfits and bring them to the next level.

You don’t only have to wear scarves in the winter either! Nice, light scarves make a great spring or summer accessory as well.

If you want to incorporate more scarves into your wardrobe, here are some easy ways to style them!

Over-the-shoulder drape

One of the most classic ways to wear a scarf is to drape one side of it over your shoulder elegantly. This is a great way to wear a thicker, larger scarf in the winter. Not only is it an easy way to wear a big scarf, but it’ll also keep you warm, acting almost like a blanket.

The loose knot

If you’re wearing a scarf more casually on a warmer day, a super cute way to style it with your outfit is to tie it in a loose knot around your neck. You fold the scarf in half, drape it over your neck, take the ends, thread them through the open loop, and make a knot.

